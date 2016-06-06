Paul Rundquist

Rundquist, 51, died on Nov. 24, 2015, in Mount Carmel, Tenn.
“Paul made significant contributions to the invention and development of new products and applications in the areas of packaging, textiles, films, and surfactants. Generous with his time and ideas, he brought value to every project he touched and befriended and mentored many along the way.
Most recent title: research scientist, Eastman Chemical
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1986; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1991
Survivors: wife, Helen, and daughter, Allison
