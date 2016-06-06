Philip F. Heller

Heller, 59, died on Nov. 3, 2015, in Philadelphia.
“Phil was a valued friend, colleague, and member of the American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Information (CINF) executive committee. At the time of his passing, he was serving as chair of CINF’s fund-raising committee, a difficult and challenging position in these economic times, which he successfully filled with aplomb. Phil was a nice, gracious, warm individual who contributed so much to CINF. We will all miss seeing and hearing from him at our executive committee meetings and on our shared phone calls.”—Rachelle Bienstock, CINF executive committee chair
Most recent title: account manager for institutional sales, Thieme Medical Publishers
Education: Temple University
Survivors: wife, Kim, and daughters, Claudia and Rachel
