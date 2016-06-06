Re: Updating TSCA

On May 24, the House of Representatives passed legislation to modernize the 40-year-old Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). C&EN’s online readers responded.
cenm.ag/tscaupdate
Did you catch the following part? “It would give the Environmental Protection Agency sweeping new authority to request safety data from chemical manufacturers on substances that pose a risk to human health or the environment.” Sweeping power to request industry provide their filtered and cleansed and nicely formatted information? ... See any potential flaw in this kind of oversight?
Greg Smith via Facebook
Chemical companies are supporting [the new bill], which makes me think it’s not a law geared toward our safety so much as a way for them to make more money.
Tara Burkhart-Grove via Facebook
