Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Recognizing alchemy

June 6, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

In the editorial “Predicting Elements’ Names” (C&EN, March 28, page 3), Bibiana Campos Seijo discussed the task of naming the four new chemical elements. I understand and, of course, agree that such decisions belong to the institutions that discovered these particular elements, but I still regret that, on the periodic table, no element has been named after an alchemist.

Alchemists conceived of transmutation. Although their conception of it has no connection with reality, this idea deserves to be rewarded. I propose that this omission be repaired through the naming of the four new elements and suggest two options: flamellium (for Nicolas Flamel, symbol Fa) and paracelsium (for Paracelsus, symbol Pc). My preference is flamellium because Flamel claimed to have made transmutations, while Paracelsus is best known for his work in the field of health (for example, concerning the concept of active ingredients).

Armand Lattes
Toulouse, France

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Giants of chemistry
Chemical Genesis Of The Pill
Proposing Element Names

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE