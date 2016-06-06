Sun Pharma gets U.S. subpoena

The Indian generic drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the latest drug company to receive an inquiry on pricing from U.S. authorities. Sun Pharma says its U.S. subsidiary received a grand jury subpoena from the Department of Justice’s antitrust division seeking information on generic drug pricing and communications with competitors and others on the sale of generics. The probe comes as Congress is pressuring regulators to investigate rising generic drug prices. Other generic drug makers including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Allergan, and Par Pharmaceutical received subpoenas last year.
