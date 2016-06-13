Bayer makes deal for space data

Bayer has signed an agreement with the start-up Planetary Resources to develop crop science applications and products on the basis of satellite images. Planetary is best known for its long-term business strategy to mine asteroids for valuable metals, but in the near term, it is launching a system of Earth-observing satellites called Ceres. The satellites will provide thermal and hyperspectral data from more than 40 color bands that, when combined with Bayer tools, will allow farmers to time irrigation, get planting date recommendations, and assess the water-holding capacity of soil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter