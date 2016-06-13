Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 13, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 24

A look back at the history of high-performance liquid chromatography and the column-packing materials that enabled its success

Volume 94 | Issue 24
Analytical Chemistry

50 years of HPLC

A look back at the history of high-performance liquid chromatography and the column-packing materials that enabled its success

‘Brexit’ bomb worries U.K. science community

Many in the U.K. chemical industry and academia predict major fallout if the country exits the EU in the coming days

Groovy chemistry: The materials science behind records

From wax to vinyl, chemistry shaped the history of recorded sound

  • Reaction Mechanisms

    Chemists announce the end of the innocence for cyclopentadienyl

    Supposedly unreactive ligand caught in the act of protonation, suggesting new opportunities in catalyst design

  • Business

    Cornell University’s lakeside launchpad

    An on-campus life sciences incubator emerges in an effort to combine science and business assets

  • Safety

    EPA’s chemical plant safety proposal satisfies no one

    Agency move to tighten its existing risk management regulation for industrial facilities is criticized on both sides

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Chiral tertiary alcohols forged with copper

Catalytic asymmetric addition of olefin-derived nucleophiles to ketones creates valuable motif

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Scientific studies of sports and spoilers

 

