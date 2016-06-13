50 years of HPLC

June 13, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 24
A look back at the history of high-performance liquid chromatography and the column-packing materials that enabled its success
A look back at the history of high-performance liquid chromatography and the column-packing materials that enabled its success
Many in the U.K. chemical industry and academia predict major fallout if the country exits the EU in the coming days
From wax to vinyl, chemistry shaped the history of recorded sound
Supposedly unreactive ligand caught in the act of protonation, suggesting new opportunities in catalyst design
An on-campus life sciences incubator emerges in an effort to combine science and business assets
Agency move to tighten its existing risk management regulation for industrial facilities is criticized on both sides
Catalytic asymmetric addition of olefin-derived nucleophiles to ketones creates valuable motif