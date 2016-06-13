Costs increase for Sasol project

After a review of the project, Sasol now estimates that the cost of its ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Lake Charles, La., currently under construction, will reach $11 billion. Earlier estimates put the price closer to $9 billion. The complex will have an ethylene cracker with about 1.5 million metric tons of annual capacity as well as polyethylene, ethylene glycol, alcohol, ethoxylate, and other downstream units. The company blames the increase on escalating labor, contract, and bulk materials costs. It has already spent $4.5 billion on the project, which is more than 40% complete. The company expects to start up the facility in 2018 and 2019.
