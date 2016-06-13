Ixaltis gets funds to repurpose drug

Ixaltis, a start-up company focused on urogenital disorders, has raised $9 million in its first funding round. The French firm’s pipeline consists of three compounds licensed from Sanofi. The most advanced is litoxetine, a serotonin reuptake inhibitor and 5-HT3 receptor antagonist that Sanofi had studied as an antidepressant. Ixaltis will soon begin testing the compound in a Phase II trial for treating urinary incontinence. The company also received a $3.2 million loan under an academic-industrial research project dedicated to urogenital diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter