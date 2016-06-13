Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Learning from radiation regulation

June 13, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I ’m a former state radiation regulator, health physicist, and radiochemist as well as a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society and a member of the Health Physics Society. In light of recent findings of lead contamination in public venues (C&EN, Feb. 15, page 26), I believe it’s time that the philosophy for regulating chemicals mirror the philosophy used by radiation regulations to keep doses “as low as reasonably achievable” (ALARA).

This two-part philosophy means first that users of radioactive material and radiation-producing machines must not only meet specific disposal limits, but they must also seek out the best available technology and engineering and use best practices to keep radiation doses and emissions as far below the stated regulatory limits in Title 10 of the Code of Federal Regulations and equivalent state regulations as achievable.

The second part of the ALARA philosophy requires surveys—in the broad definition of the word—that keep track of emissions using the best technology and engineering practices. Consider the recent events in Portland, Ore., involving heavy-metal emissions from art glass manufacturing, lead dust in homes, and lead in public school drinking water as well as in Flint, Mich., involving lead in public drinking water. If regulators had practiced the broad ALARA philosophy used in radiation regulations, these unfortunate events might not have occurred. I believe it’s time that ACS stepped in to lobby Congress to adopt the ALARA philosophy “across the board” for all toxics, not just for radiation hazards.

Martha Dibblee
Portland, Ore.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactions: Overregulation of sunscreens, and remembering how to balance redox reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California Moves To Limit Perchlorate
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE