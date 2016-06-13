Merck expands its venture fund

Merck KGaA has doubled the size of its existing corporate venture fund and expanded it beyond the biopharmaceutical area, to cover all three of the company’s businesses. Now worth up to $340 million, Merck Ventures will have teams dedicated to investing in the health care, life sciences, and performance materials areas as well as in entirely new businesses. The teams can participate in seed-stage company start-up, early-stage syndicated investments, and Merck spin-off creation and funding.
