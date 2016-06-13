Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Mercury sandwich complex snags fluoride

Exotic mercury-anion binding in anticrown complex could be a gateway to new chemistry

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 13, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A trimercury fluorophenyl sandwich complex traps a fluoride ion.
Credit: Vladimir Shur

Researchers in Russia have isolated for the first time a mercury anticrown complex binding a fluoride ion. This feat comes decades after chemists first started exploring these unusual compounds. Synthesis of the mercury-fluoride sandwich opens up new possibilities in ion-sensing applications and could lead to new strategies for fluorination reactions.

Anticrowns, as the name suggests, are the chemical opposites of crown ethers, which are cyclic polyethers that tightly bind cations and help to form stable salts for catalysis and other applications. Anticrowns are also cyclic compounds, but they tightly bind anions. Chemists are interested in studying mercury anticrowns, along with related boron- and antimony-containing Lewis acid systems, as selective sensors of halide, cyanide, and azide anions, for example to monitor water quality.

One of the most studied anticrowns is the trimercury compound (HgC6F4)3. It tends to form oligomeric assemblies stabilized by “mercurophilic” interactions between mercury atoms in adjacent anticrown units. But until now, researchers had not been able to isolate individual dimers containing fluoride.

A team led by Vladimir B. Shur of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ A. N. Nesmeyanov Institute of Organoelement Compounds made the fluoride complex by mixing (HgC6F4)3 with a tetrafluoroborate salt (Organometallics 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.organomet.6b00231). On the basis of spectroscopic studies and the crystal structure, Shur and his colleagues show that a single fluoride is coordinated to the dimer’s six mercury atoms.

“This is beautiful work describing a stunning fluoride sandwich structure,” says François P. Gabbaï of Texas A&M University, whose group designs and studies molecular ion-sensing compounds. Gabbaï’s group once caught a fleeting glimpse of the mercury-fluoride sandwich using mass spectrometry: “However, I assumed it would be too unstable to isolate,” he tells C&EN.

What makes the complex surprising, Gabbaï explains, is that fluoride is a “hard” nonpolarizable species and mercury is a “soft” polarizable species, which chemists typically don’t expect to attract each other. Besides the “undeniable aesthetic aspects” of the new complex, Gabbaï says it will be interesting to see if the complex could release naked fluoride anions for nucleophilic fluorination reactions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tellurium twist on hypervalent electrophilic fluorination chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new molecular star is born

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE