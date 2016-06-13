Microbiome firms gain partners, raise money

Seres Therapeutics will collaborate with the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Individualized Medicine to develop microbiome-based therapeutics for liver diseases. The partners will look for treatments for primary sclerosing cholangitis, a bile duct disorder, and study the role of the microbiome in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Separately, Vedanta Biosciences, another firm trying to develop therapeutics to modulate the microbiome, has raised $50 million. The funding round, which will support several clinical studies, was led by PureTech, Rock Springs Capital, Invesco Asset Management, and Health for Life Capital.
