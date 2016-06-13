NIH creates unified data-sharing system

Vice President Joe Biden last week announced the launch of the Genomic Data Commons (GDC). The National Cancer Institute project will create a unified system that will allow scientists to share genomic and clinical trial data. GDC is part of both the Precision Medicine Initiative and the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative, which Biden is leading. “Increasing the pool of researchers who can access data and decreasing the time it takes for them to review and find new patterns in that data is critical to speeding up development of lifesaving treatments for patients,” says Biden, whose son died from brain cancer. Operated by the University of Chicago, GDC will standardize and centralize data from large-scale cancer research programs such as the Cancer Genome Atlas and the Therapeutically Applicable Research to Generate Effective Treatments programs, which together comprise cancer genomic data sets from 12,000 patients. Other researchers will be able to submit their data to GDC to share it with scientists worldwide.
