New York City gets biotech incubator

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is building what it calls a first-of-its-kind biotech incubator in New York City. Alexandria LaunchLabs will open in 2017 with more than 1,400 m2 of lab and office space at the Alexandria Center for Life Science on Manhattan’s East Side. At the same time, Alexandria is forming a seed capital fund that will make up to $25 million available to companies that emerge from New York City’s academic labs. Tenants of LaunchLabs will have priority access to funds.
