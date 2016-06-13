Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Opening and closing nano-venetian blinds

Stretching pliable polymer composites containing brittle components could open new portals in nanotech

by Matt Davenport
June 13, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
A glass filament, about 20 µm in diameter and shown as a black line, reversibly splits into uniform pieces when its polymer coating is stretched.
A micrograph shows a thin glass rod that has been broken into discrete particles within its polymer cladding.
Credit: Nature
A glass filament, about 20 µm in diameter and shown as a black line, reversibly splits into uniform pieces when its polymer coating is stretched.

Researchers led by Soroush Shabahang and Ayman F. Abouraddy at the University of Central Florida are making nanoparticles with their bare hands––and some crafty materials science. To create uniform micro- and nanoscale structures, the team is simply stretching fibers and sheets made from a ductile polymer composite containing either a brittle core or coating (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature17980). The team’s process is compatible with a variety of ductile materials, such as polycarbonate and polyethersulfone, that can be stretched at room temperature without breaking. The method also works with a variety of brittle materials, including glass, gold, and even ice. Stretching a fiber or sheet of one of the composites with a pair of pliers forces the polymer’s molecules into alignment, which causes the fiber or sheet to contract. But this contraction begins in a small region and then spreads outward like a wave, traveling through the polymer layer. This wave acts like a pair of scissors to cut the brittle component of the material into pieces at regular intervals, Abouraddy says. The researchers can then dissolve the polymer to retrieve the uniform brittle pieces, or instead they can repair the composite by heating it. This reversible snip-and-repair method opens and closes gaps in the brittle component, similar to opening and closing slats in venetian blinds, a process that could be useful for nanostructured dynamic camouflage, Abouraddy says.

Watch how polymers and brittle materials join forces to create micro- and nanoparticles in this video. For reference, each polymer component shown is about 1 mm across.
Credit: Nature/C&EN
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New superjelly can go from squishy to ultrahard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aluminum oxide nanocardboard is strong yet bendable﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotube Electronics Flex With Self-Styled Wrappers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE