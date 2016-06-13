Re: Conquering KRas

Lisa Jarvis’s investigation into efforts to develop drugs capable of blocking a mutated form of the protein KRas found in cancer (C&EN, June 6, page 28) intrigued online readers.
[The story is] a great piece—the type that makes @cenmag important reading.
John LaMattina (@John_LaMattina) via Twitter
Very nice article. I was writing a grant application on KRas today when I saw the @cenmag cover.
Ho Leung Ng (@HawaiiSci) via Twitter
A drug to shut down KRas. Kinda like catching fish with your bare hands—in the desert. Good luck!
Andreas Harsch (@AndreasHarsch) via Twitter
