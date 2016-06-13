SQM will boost potassium nitrate

SQM will increase its potassium nitrate capacity by 50% to 1.5 million metric tons per year by mid-2018. The Chilean firm says it will build a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Pedro de Valdivia, Chile, that will react potassium and nitrate salts. The balance of the capacity increase will come from expansion of existing facilities. SQM says the new capacity will serve the specialty fertilizer market as well as operators of concentrated solar power plants, which use molten potassium nitrate and sodium nitrate to transfer and store heat.
