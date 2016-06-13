Sumitomo buys into Indian producer

Sumitomo Chemical is acquiring a stake as high as 75% in Excel Crop Care, India’s fifth-largest agrochemical firm. The Japanese company has already agreed with Excel’s founders and other investors to buy at least 45% of the company. The Indian agrochemical market is the world’s ninth largest and is growing at a rate of 6.4% per year. With headquarters in Mumbai, Excel manufactures and sells a range of agrochemicals. The Japanese producer hopes to use Excel’s distribution channels to boost sales of its agrochemicals in India.
