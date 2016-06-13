Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Could crime scene bloodstains reveal a person’s age and the time of the crime?

Forensic assay measures concentrations of a blood enzyme that can distinguish minors from adults and the age of a blood splatter

by Melissa Pandika, special to C&EN
June 13, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock
An enzyme-based forensic test for bloodstains could help narrow down the age of the person who left the blood behind, and how long ago they left it.
Photo of bloody fingerprints.
Credit: Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock
An enzyme-based forensic test for bloodstains could help narrow down the age of the person who left the blood behind, and how long ago they left it.

A new forensic blood test could allow law enforcement to determine whether blood at a crime scene came from a minor or an adult and how recently the person parted with it (Anal. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.6b01169). Jan Halámek of the University at Albany, SUNY, and colleagues focused on alkaline phosphatase (ALP), an enzyme that hits peak levels in the blood during adolescence before decreasing sharply around age 17 for females and 18 for males. The researchers tested 100 samples of human serum spiked with randomly generated concentrations of ALP chosen to match natural enzyme levels found in juveniles and adults. The team determined the ALP concentrations with a known assay that is catalyzed by the enzyme: the conversion of p-nitrophenyl phosphate to p-nitrophenol, a yellow compound that can be measured using spectrophotometry. A statistical test on the measurements revealed that the assay had a 99% probability of differentiating young males from older ones and a 100% probability of differentiating young females from older ones, even after the samples sat on a lab bench near a window for 48 hours to simulate crime scene conditions. The researchers also developed a model based on ALP activity to predict how long blood has been at a crime scene.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE