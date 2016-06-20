Bioisobutene worth it for L’Oreal

French start-up Global Bioenergies has secured $10 million from the European Union to work with cosmetics firm L’Oreal and other partners on a commercial route to biobased isobutene. L’Oreal is seeking raw materials with a lighter environmental footprint. Bioisobutene has less than half the carbon footprint of isobutene made from petrochemicals, Global Bioenergies claims. The partners plan to open a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year bioisobutene plant in 2019 that uses sugar beet residue and forestry waste as feedstocks.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter