France fines Total for fatal explosion

A French court has found Total responsible for causing the death of two of its employees and injuring a further six from a 2009 explosion at its ethylene cracker in Carling, France. The firm was fined $225,000. A former Total manager was fined $22,000 and handed a one-year suspended sentence. The court rejected Total’s defense of human error and found that the explosion could have been prevented if flame detectors had been working. Total closed the facility in October 2015.
