Lithium-sulfur to power e-scooter

Oxis Energy, a U.K.-based battery developer, is partnering with Denmark’s Lithium Balance to make a lithium-sulfur battery for electric scooters. The pair aims to introduce the battery in China by 2018. Their prototype is 60% lighter than lead batteries and goes further on a charge, Oxis says. China is home to 30 million electric scooters, of which 98% use lead acid batteries. Separately, CAMX Power has granted Johnson Matthey a license to use its CAM-7 nickel-based cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries.
