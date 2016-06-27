252nd ACS National Meeting

“Chemistry of the People, by the People, for the People” will be the theme in Philadelphia this August. A plenary session on that topic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 6 PM and will feature Willie May of the National Institute of Standards & Technology; Kimberly Prather of the University of California, San Diego; and Rolf Halden of Arizona State University. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Chemical Sciences & Human Rights” and “Chemistry in the U.S. & China: Current & Future States of Shared Scientific Interests & Opportunities for Collaboration.”
ACS President Donna Nelson will host 27 technical divisions and five committees in original programming over 860 half-day oral sessions and 145 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 9,000 papers and nearly 2,800 posters will be presented at the meeting.
In concert with the meeting theme, Nelson will sponsor several presidential events. A symposium to honor the 2016 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards will be held the morning of Sunday, Aug. 21. On Monday, Aug. 22, “Fracking: Economics vs. Environment” highlights the implications of hydraulic fracturing. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/philadelphia2016.
Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.
The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, and lab equipment in more than 300 booths.
To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the fall 2016 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, August 21–25, visit http://cenm.ag/philadelphia (C&EN, June 27, pages 36–77).
