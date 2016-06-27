Can everything old be made new again?

June 27, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 26
Brands and regulators confront the complexities and technological challenges of the circular economy
Cover image:
Credit:
Brands and regulators confront the complexities and technological challenges of the circular economy
Unique properties of gallium alloys pave the way to stretchable, self-healing electronics
Wave Life Sciences’ oligonucleotide technology will face its first true tests this year
NSF seeks more chemists and chemical engineers to address the world’s coming water crunch
With fewer smokers, the makers of cellulose acetate for cigarette filters are adjusting
Gold particles help reprogram the immune system to stop attacking insulin-producing cells