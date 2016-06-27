Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 27, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 26

Brands and regulators confront the complexities and technological challenges of the circular economy

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 26
All Issues

Environment

Can everything old be made new again?

Brands and regulators confront the complexities and technological challenges of the circular economy

Liquid metals take shape

Unique properties of gallium alloys pave the way to stretchable, self-healing electronics

252nd ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, August 21–25

  • Business

    Could stereopurity reinvigorate the antisense field?

    Wave Life Sciences’ oligonucleotide technology will face its first true tests this year

  • Environment

    Focusing on food, energy, and water

    NSF seeks more chemists and chemical engineers to address the world’s coming water crunch

  • Business

    The decline of the cigarette filter

    With fewer smokers, the makers of cellulose acetate for cigarette filters are adjusting

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Teaching immune cells tolerance to treat diabetes

Gold particles help reprogram the immune system to stop attacking insulin-producing cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Adventures in analytical chemistry: Looking for Shakespeare’s inspiration and finding protein with pop

 

Job listings

