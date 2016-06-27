BASF invests in technology firms

Looking to the U.S. for cutting-edge technology, BASF has acquired Seattle-based start-up EnerG2 for an undisclosed price. EnerG2 has developed a polymer-based process for producing ultrapure, nanostructured carbon for energy storage devices. The carbon materials are touted as improving the charge acceptance and life of lead-acid batteries and ultracapacitors. BASF and EnerG2 have been partners since 2014. Separately, the German firm will make “a low-double-digit million [dollar] investment” in Aspen Aerogels’ planned aerogels plant in Georgia and be a customer for the very-low-density material made there. Northborough, Mass.-based Aspen will supply insulation based on aerogels for BASF’s Slentex building wall system.
