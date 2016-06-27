Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Bayer and DuPont are investors in Radicle, a new investment fund dedicated to early-stage agriculture technology start-ups. The fund is raising $15 million to put into companies that increase agricultural productivity, sustainability, and quality.

Afton Chemical will build a petroleum additives plant at Bayer’s industrial park in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro by the middle of next year. The company says it has been boosting its presence in the Brazilian additives market since it purchased Texaco’s business in 1996.

Johnson Matthey is leading a three-year research project, supported by an $8 million grant from the European Union, to advance fuel-cell technology for electric vehicles. Partners include fuel-cell component suppliers, academic institutions, and carmaker BMW.

Urban Mining Co. has raised $25 million in a first round of venture funding from undisclosed investors. The company plans to use the money to build a rare-earth magnet recycling facility at its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Urban Mining says it can design reprocessed magnets to its customers’ specifications.

SiNode Systems, a Chicago-based battery materials start-up, has been awarded a $4 million contract by the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium, whose members include Ford Motor and General Motors. The funds support development of silicon-graphene anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Pfizer has selected Oracle to supply a cloud-based data management system for clinical trials. The system will be used to monitor more than 300 clinical trials per year, according to Oracle.

F2G has scored $60 million in financing to support the development of a new class of antifungal compounds called orotomides. The compounds can combat infections that are resistant to current antifungals. F2G’s backers include Novo, Aisling Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund.

Pfizer will spend $200 million to build a facility in Andover, Mass., that manufactures biologic drugs for clinical trials. The company says the five-story building will open in early 2019 and employ about 75 people. It will use new technologies including single-use bioreactors, Pfizer says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK to partner with Flagship Pioneering
Fujifilm to invest almost $1 billion in Danish biologics plant
Microbiome specialist Arranta Bio raises $82 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE