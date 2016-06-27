Celgene aligns with four cancer centers

Celgene and four U.S. National Cancer Institute centers have created a research consortium to discover and develop cancer therapeutics and diagnostics over the next 10 years. The centers are the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center, Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, and the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai. Celgene paid each center $12.5 million for the option to develop cancer therapies arising from the consortium’s efforts.
