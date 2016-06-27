Cipla licenses HIV drugs to Russia

India’s Cipla has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian firm National Immunobiological Co. (Nacimbio) concerning the use of Cipla technology for Russian manufacturing of antiviral drugs to treat HIV and hepatitis C. Russia currently does not produce the treatments. Investment on the project will approach $45 million, Nacimbio says. Cipla is one of the world’s largest producers of HIV drugs.
