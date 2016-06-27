Evonik will reopen polyester facility

Evonik Industries plans to restart a specialty polyesters plant in Mobile, Ala., that it opened in 2000 but idled in 2010 following the economic downturn. To be completed in 2018, the project will add several thousand metric tons of annual capacity for the polyesters, which are used in reactive hot-melt adhesives and metal coatings. The company says demand is being driven, in part, by the trend toward bisphenol A-free coatings for metal food cans.
