Famar buys Roche plant in Spain

Famar, a Greek contract manufacturing services firm, is buying Roche’s site in Leganés, Spain, effective July 1. The site produces solid-dosage-form drugs with highly potent active ingredients. With the acquisition comes a long-term agreement to supply products to Roche. Because the Leganés site is FDA-certified, Famar says, it will now be able to access the U.S. market. The firm has 11 other sites from which it provides drug and personal care ingredients.
