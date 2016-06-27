Henkel opens Shanghai center

Henkel has inaugurated an adhesives-focused R&D center in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. Staffed with 100 scientists, the facility supports customers across Henkel’s businesses, with particular focus on automotive and construction applications. In comments to reporters, Christian Kirsten, Henkel’s head of adhesive technologies in Asia, noted that although the Chinese economy has slowed in recent months, demand for high-quality materials is gaining in strength.
