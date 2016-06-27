IFM to tackle innate immunity

IFM Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing small molecules that modulate the innate immune system, has debuted with $27 million in funding from Atlas Venture, Abingworth, and Novartis. The innate immune system represents the first line of defense against an infection. IFM hopes to treat cancer by enhancing that defense and tackle inflammatory diseases by dampening it. The cash will be used to advance IFM’s early-stage drug portfolio and start clinical studies of its lead compound, a cancer treatment. IFM was founded by Gary Glick, an academic chemist turned entrepreneur who previously started Lycera.
