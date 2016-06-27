Ionicon advances pollution monitoring

To measure air pollution over South Korea, a NASA laboratory aboard a DC-8 recently carried proton-transfer-reaction mass spectrometry instruments from the Austrian trace-gas measurement specialist Ionicon. Scientists from the University of Innsbruck and Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research will use data from the instruments to help improve satellite-based air quality monitoring. NASA is leading the effort, which will ultimately send satellites over the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
