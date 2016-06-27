Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Molecular knot ties up anions to catalyze reactions

Chemists find a practical purpose for an aesthetically-appealing molecule

by Bethany Halford
June 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Leigh
The Leigh group’s pentafoil molecular knot; purple = Zn, blue = N, gray = C.
A structure of the Leigh group’s molecule knot.
Credit: David Leigh
The Leigh group’s pentafoil molecular knot; purple = Zn, blue = N, gray = C.

With their tantalizingly tangled structures, molecular knots have undeniable aesthetic appeal. But they haven’t found any particular practical use—until now. Chemists at the University of Manchester led by David A. Leigh have discovered a molecular knot that catalyzes reactions via anion abstraction (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf3673). Last year, Leigh’s group reported a pentafoil molecular knot with a central cavity so good at sequestering chloride it plucked the anion out of glassware (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b06340). “That made us think that maybe we could use this very strong, selective anion binding for something useful,” Leigh says. The insight led his group to discover it can use the same knot to pull halide ions off of certain substituents to form carbocations. The knot structure is crucial to the reaction, he says, because it creates the perfect anion-binding pocket. Leigh notes that silver salts do this same type of halide abstraction, but not with any selectivity. The molecular knot offers far better control. “Will people use these?” Leigh wonders. “I don’t know. It depends if we can find some reactions that can’t be done in other kinds of ways.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple synthesis for shapeshifting molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists tie most complex molecular knot to date
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Golden Ring With Aesthetic Appeal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE