Novartis, MMV extend malaria drug pact

As part of a broadened pact with the nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture, Novartis will lead the development of the antimalarial KAF156, currently in Phase IIb studies. KAF156 belongs to a new class of compounds called imidazolepiperazines, which are able to take down the parasite that causes malaria in both the liver and blood stage of its reproductive cycle. The compound has the potential to address multi-drug-resistant strains of the infection.
