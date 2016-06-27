Teva continues portfolio divestment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries continues to divest products to satisfy antitrust regulators assessing its planned acquisition of Allergan’s generic drug business. Impax Laboratories will pay $586 million for 15 marketed generics plus the rights to products not yet launched and to the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the generic equivalent of Concerta, a product on which the two companies collaborated. Sagent Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, will pay $40 million for five ANDAs pending in the U.S. Earlier this month, Teva sold a raft of ANDAs to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
