Training the workforce of tomorrow

I read the article “ ‘Skills Gap’ Hits the Factory Floor” (C&EN, May 23, page 27) with interest. The article discusses collaborations between the chemical manufacturing industry and community colleges.
I would like to mention that Upjohn, which I worked for before my retirement, recognized the need for skilled employees for its chemical manufacturing facilities and began collaborating with a local community college, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, more than 25 years ago to establish a technical training program for potential chemical plant operators. The firm also worked more recently with the Michigan Technical Education Center (M-TEC) in Kalamazoo to provide a facility for training. These programs were key in providing a steady stream of well-qualified operators.
These types of collaboration among industry, community colleges, and even high schools will be invaluable in providing technically trained operating personnel for the future.
Clifford Sacks
The Villages, Fla.
