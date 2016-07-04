… As Air Liquide sells operations to Matheson

Air Liquide will sell to Matheson Tri-Gas the bulk of the assets that the Federal Trade Commission required it to divest in connection with its May purchase of Airgas. Matheson will get 18 air separation units, two nitrous oxide plants, four liquid carbon dioxide plants, and two dry ice units. Altogether, Air Liquide is required to sell assets that generated $270 million in sales last year. Matheson is a division of Taiyo Nippon Sanso, the world’s fifth-largest industrial gas company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter