Deuterium switcheroo breathes life into old drugs

July 4, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 27
Drugmakers juggle isotopes in hopes of achieving novelty, stability, and success
Drugmakers juggle isotopes in hopes of achieving novelty, stability, and success
Chemists gather at annual conference to assess advancement in pollution-prevention strategies
Congress gives agency more authority to regulate health and environmental risks and demand toxicity data
Geochemist and marathoner Elizabeth Herndon says finding the perfect work-life balance is a balancing act unto itself
Recent surveys show success rates are tied to modality and disease area
Technique could alleviate recurrent shortages of the noble element, used in scientific instruments
Nitrogen-based ligands bind selectively to actinides and separate them for potential reuse in nuclear fuel