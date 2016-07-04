Advertisement

July 4, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 27

Drugmakers juggle isotopes in hopes of achieving novelty, stability, and success

Volume 94 | Issue 27
Drug Development

Deuterium switcheroo breathes life into old drugs

Drugmakers juggle isotopes in hopes of achieving novelty, stability, and success

Green chemistry celebrates 25 years of progress

Chemists gather at annual conference to assess advancement in pollution-prevention strategies

Updated law boosts EPA regulatory power over chemicals

Congress gives agency more authority to regulate health and environmental risks and demand toxicity data

  • Environment

    Perspectives: Tips to help chemists achieve a work-life balance

    Geochemist and marathoner Elizabeth Herndon says finding the perfect work-life balance is a balancing act unto itself

  • Business

    Clinical trials by the numbers

    Recent surveys show success rates are tied to modality and disease area

  • Business

    New method used to discover potential helium source

    Technique could alleviate recurrent shortages of the noble element, used in scientific instruments

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy

Ligands could help recycle nuclear waste

Nitrogen-based ligands bind selectively to actinides and separate them for potential reuse in nuclear fuel

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Artists create works with flare

 

