Amyris inks scent, technology deals

Amyris will expand a partnership with Givaudan that makes fragrance molecules via sugar fermentation. Under the new multiyear deal, the two firms will design molecules and scale them up at Amyris’s facility in Brotas, Brazil. Separately, Amyris has joined with synthetic biology firm Ginkgo Bioworks in an agreement that will match its Brotas plant, capable of making products on multiple production lines, with Ginkgo’s organism design foundry. The two firms say they will boost each other’s capabilities to deliver a combined 70 contracted products.
