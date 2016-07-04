Covestro plunges into 3-D printing

Covestro, the former Bayer MaterialScience, is making a push into three-dimensional printing. The company opened a lab at its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, meant to develop polycarbonate and polyurethane materials for fused filament, laser sintering, and stereolithographic 3-D processes. Covestro says a paucity of materials has been an obstacle to widespread adoption of 3-D printing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter