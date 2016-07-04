Icagen to acquire Sanofi R&D site

Icagen, a drug discovery services firm, will acquire a Sanofi facility near Tucson, Ariz. The 26-year-old facility has its roots as a University of Arizona start-up and offers ultra-high-throughput biology, drug screening, and chemistry capabilities. Icagen will retain a majority of the scientists at the site, many with expertise in synthetic and computational chemistry and in rare disease biology and phenotypic screening. The deal includes a multiyear agreement for Icagen to supply discovery services to Sanofi and manage a Sanofi compound library.
