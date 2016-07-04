Moderna wins big Merck investment

Merck & Co. is paying Moderna Therapeutics $200 million in a deal to develop personalized cancer vaccines based on Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology and Merck’s Keytruda anti-PD-1 cancer therapy. Moderna will use the money to lead the R&D effort and to help build a vaccine manufacturing facility in the Boston area. Moderna made news last year when it raised $450 million in the largest-ever biotech fund-raising. It struck an initial deal with Merck soon thereafter.
