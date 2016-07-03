Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Re: The fifth element

July 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

While attending the Boron in the Americas (BORAM) conference at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, from June 25 to 28, Senior Correspondent Steve Ritter (@sritterz) asked his followers on Twitter, “What does boron as an element mean to you?” The question sparked tons of enthusiastic responses. Here are just a few.

Steve Ritter (@sritterz)

Boron signifies electron-deficiency. Is that a hole in your valence shell, or are you just excited to see me?
Preston MacDougall (@ChemicalEyeGuy) via Twitter

My postdoc! Boric acid and derivatives in bone and prostate tissue.
M Gallardo-Williams (@Teachforaliving) via Twitter

Green flames. And I always liked organoboron chemistry.
Eva Horn Møller (@mediemedicin) via Twitter

Perennially unhappy element: 4 bonds = too many electrons; 3 bonds = too few. My favorite element to work with though!
Tom Sheppard (@SheppardTomD) via Twitter

One of the most important carbon-carbon bond-forming reactions you will find (Suzuki-Miyaura).
Adam Henwood (@AdamHenwood1) via Twitter

Funky bonding (Wade’s rules).
Stuart Cantrill (@stuartcantrill) via Twitter

It’s a perfect “staple” for holding tris(pyrazolyl)borate ligands together. RIP Jerry Trofimenko—50 years of Tp #chemistry!
Klaus Theopold (@KHTeopold) via Twitter

MT orbital! Unique bonding! Green flame! Uses in defense, pharma, electronics, coatings, etc.! Best. Element. Ever.
Beth Bosley (@bdbosley) via Twitter

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Stars of the scorpionate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Not-so-simple syrup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE