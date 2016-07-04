SABIC, Aramco study oil-to-chemicals

Saudi Basic Industries and Saudi Aramco are joining to study the construction of an oil-to-chemicals complex in Saudi Arabia. The state-owned partners seek to make chemicals directly from crude oil, rather than from naphtha, a product of oil refining. Currently, most chemicals produced in Saudi Arabia are derived from natural gas, but the Saudi government would like to diversify its feedstock and product slate. In May, after the government announced an economic modernization project and a stock offering for Aramco, speculation swirled that Aramco and SABIC, respectively the country’s largest oil and chemical producers, would merge. The firms denied the rumors but pledged to work together.
