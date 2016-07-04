WCC establishes Merck Research Award

Eight women have been selected to receive the ACS Women Chemists Committee’s inaugural Merck Research Award during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. The award is sponsored by Merck & Co. and recognizes exceptional third- and fourth-year female graduate students.
The recipients are Allegra T. Aron of the University of California, Berkeley; Emma L. Baker of the University of California, Los Angeles; Suzanne M. Batiste of Vanderbilt University; Virginia J. Bruce of Colorado State University; Alice B. Chang of California Institute of Technology; Lam-Kiu Fong of Northwestern University; Melissa Lee of the University of Michigan; and Sara C. Massey of the University of Chicago.
Awardees will receive $1,500 and present their research at the ACS national meeting. Nominations are open for the 2017 Merck Research Award. For more information, visit womenchemists.sites.acs.org/awardsrecognition.htm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter