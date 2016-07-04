Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

All triple bonds are not the same

Study explores differences in bonding and reactivity between dinitrogen and acetylene

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
The electronic structures of the triple bonds in dinitrogen (top) and acetylene (bottom) may be the cause of their different reactivity.
Structures of dinitrogen and acetylene.
The electronic structures of the triple bonds in dinitrogen (top) and acetylene (bottom) may be the cause of their different reactivity.

Chemists consider dinitrogen inert because of its strong nitrogen-nitrogen triple bond. But acetylene is reactive, despite its even stronger carbon-carbon triple bond. Molecular orbital theory characterizes both triple bonds as having one σ and two π bonds, each containing a pair of electrons. A new study explores those triple bonds using generalized valence bond theory and finds differences in their electronic structure that could explain the molecules’ reactivities (J. Phys. Chem. A 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpca.6b03631). Lu T. Xu and Thom H. Dunning Jr. of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, found that the bonding structure of dinitrogen closely matches the traditional view from molecular orbital theory. But acetylene’s electronic structure includes a significant contribution from excited C–Hs that have three electrons with unpaired spin on each of the carbon atoms. That contribution likely affects acetylene’s reactivity. “Electron spin is usually only explicitly considered when describing radicals and excited states,” Dunning says. But, he says, acetylene shows that how spins couple can be important in ground states too.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Credit ligands for copper-complex chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double aromaticity found in stable molecule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE