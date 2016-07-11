Arena Pharma cuts to the bone

Narrowing its focus to its clinical-stage pipeline, Arena Pharmaceuticals will lay off 100 people, or 73% of its workforce. The cuts are expected to save Arena $17 million annually. The reductions come on top of the 80 researchers the San Diego biotech firm laid off in November as it tries to support the development of three compounds in early and midstage clinical trials. Arena and its partner Eisai received FDA approval in 2012 for the weight loss pill Belviq, but the drug has not been a commercial success.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter