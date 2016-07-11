The rise of OLED displays

July 11, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 28
Organic light-emitting diodes are becoming a major market for advanced materials suppliers
Scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse race to understand the neurochemistry behind new street drugs
Energy saving and environmental attributes make ammonia a candidate to replace fluorochemical coolants
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shares some fun facts about the metals in pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters
Disposable plastic vessels take the field as companies open big biologics plants
Complaint filed with EPA alleges researcher covered up flaws in measurements
Amine and aminal substituents could prove useful for modifying the electronic properties of silicon surfaces