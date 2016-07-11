Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 11, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 28

Organic light-emitting diodes are becoming a major market for advanced materials suppliers

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 28
Electronic Materials

The rise of OLED displays

Designer drug detective work

Scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse race to understand the neurochemistry behind new street drugs

Why interest in ammonia refrigerants is surging

Energy saving and environmental attributes make ammonia a candidate to replace fluorochemical coolants

  • Materials

    Periodic graphics: the compositions of U.S. coins

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shares some fun facts about the metals in pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters

  • Business

    Single-use becomes state-of-the-art in bioprocessing

    Disposable plastic vessels take the field as companies open big biologics plants

  • Environment

    Pivotal study on methane leaks from U.S. oil and natural gas wells under fire

    Complaint filed with EPA alleges researcher covered up flaws in measurements

image name
Materials

N-heterocyclic carbenes aminate silicon surfaces

Amine and aminal substituents could prove useful for modifying the electronic properties of silicon surfaces

